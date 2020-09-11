57 bison relocated from North Rim of Grand Canyon to Great Plains

FILE – This Sept. 23, 2012, file photo shows buffalo in Custer State Park in western South Dakota. A new book detailing the history of the American buffalo is telling the story of the last great bison hunts in the western Dakotas and efforts to restore the animals that were on the brink of extinction. “Buffalo Heartbeats Across the Plains,” released in June 2018 by North Dakota author Francie Berg, takes a deeper dive into the people and places featured in her previous tour book. (AP Photo/Amber Hunt, File)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Dozens of bison have been relocated from the Grand Canyon’s North Rim to Native American tribes in the Great Plains.

A recent roundup led to the transfer of 57 bison to the InterTribal Buffalo Council.

Tribes in Kansas, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Oklahoma had requested some of the massive animals. The roundup is part of an effort to reduce the size of the herd roaming the far northern reaches of Arizona. It’s estimated at between 400 and 600 bison.

Officials at the Grand Canyon want it closer to 200.

The bison are descendants of those introduced to northern Arizona more than a century ago.

