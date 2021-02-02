5 children, 1 adult fatally shot at Oklahoma home, police say; person in custody

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police say one person is in custody after six people, including five young children, were shot to death at a home in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, a city of just under 40,000 people about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Officers found one man and four children dead, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody. Before the arrest, authorities said, an officer fired one round at the suspect, but missed, KFOR reported. The suspect then led police on a short foot chase before he was taken into custody.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokeswoman says authorities don’t believe the attack was random, but investigators don’t yet have a motive.