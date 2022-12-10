OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (KCAU) — A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.

Delaney Krings was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at the end of October, and while doctors have said that she has weeks left, an infection could make that time shorter.

“She brought light and love to people. That’s why she’s our angel,” said Heather Krings, the mother of Delaney, “You can’t really convey to a kid that they won’t be around much longer. So, she knows she’s in the hospital because of the ‘owies’ in her head.”

Heather Krings continued, “A kid who has been dealt a card no kid should have,” Heather said, “Your heart stops for a minute. The world stops. You can’t breathe, you just try to process it. She’s four, you know,” mom adds.

A family friend is calling on the public to send birthday cards to Delaney. She’s turning 5 on December 16th.

“On the maps that we have up, we have stickers to put for all of the locations for where the cards have come from, so Laney can see that she’s got love from all over the world from people she doesn’t even know. And it has taken off. I believe there were 400 cards in the mail today.”

The goal is to collect cards for Delaney from around the world, and to keep her smiling and laughing as long as possible.

“Oh, that’s a new one, we haven’t had a Utah yet,” said Heather Krings, “As long as she still knows what’s going on, she can laugh, she can hear, she can see, she knows us, she remembers us. That clock, you have to ignore it because what’s our purpose here? To make whatever time she has left as best as we can,” Heather said.

Birthday cards for Delaney can be sent to the address below,

Delaney Krings

C/O Shorewest Realtors

1296 Summit Ave.

Oconomowoc, WI 53066