4 dead after tourist boat capsizes off Senegal’s capital

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Four Senegalese have died after a boat capsized in a storm during an excursion to a tiny island off the coast of Senegal’s capital, officials said Tuesday.

Thirty-five people were rescued after the storm on Monday evening, including 24 Senegalese, six French, two Germans, two Swedes and one Guinea-Bissau national, said Dakar’s fire brigade chief, Col. Michel Diatta.

Most were stranded on Madeleine Island and have been taken to a hospital, he said.

Interior Minister Aly Ngouille Ndiaye told private radio station RFM that all four dead were Senegalese, among them national parks staffers.

It was not immediately clear if everyone was accounted for.

The uninhabited island is popular with tourists who go on daily trips to see a diverse bird population and have picnics.

