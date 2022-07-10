NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Tennessee teens were arrested Saturday night for allegedly setting off fireworks inside a movie theater and then trying to evade arrest in a stolen car.

Nashville police say officers responded to reports of young men setting off fireworks inside a Regal Hollywood movie theater.

When officers arrived, they saw the three teenagers exit the movie theater and walk toward a blue Ford Mustang, which had been reported stolen on the Fourth of July from an apartment complex. The owner of the Mustang reportedly left the car’s spare key in a bag in the back seat.

Officers followed the Mustang to an apartment complex where the three teens then ran away from police on foot. The driver was quickly apprehended and was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

The two passengers were taken into custody after a long chase.

Police also found a second handgun in the Mustang.

The teens, all 16 years old, are charged in Juvenile Court with unlawful gun possession and evading arrest. Additionally, the driver is charged with vehicle theft.