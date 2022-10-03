HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) – Three people aboard a small airplane died after it struck a home near a Minnesota airport, but the two people inside the house were unhurt.

Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into a home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday night.

The three people aboard the plane who died included two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul. They were all in their 30s but weren’t immediately identified.

Police said the plane hit the second floor of the home in Hermantown before coming to rest in the backyard.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.