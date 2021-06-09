24-year-old prisoner found dead in Omaha jail cell

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after finding a 24-year-old man serving a short sentence in the Douglas County Jail dead in his cell.

The Douglas County Department of Corrections says Victor Harman was found unresponsive by jail staff Monday afternoon.

Jail staff and medics tried to revive Harman, but he was declared dead at the jail. Authorities have not said what caused his death.

Harman had begun a 30-day sentence last week for convictions of second-offense drunken driving and second-offense driving while his license was revoked.

State law requires a grand jury investigation any time someone dies in custody.