In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WGN) — The Illinois winners of July’s Mega Millions $1.34 billion historic lottery drawing have finally come forward.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the prize will be shared by two people who agreed to split the jackpot if they won. The winners wish to remain anonymous but said they are “over the moon” with their Mega Millions win.

The Illinois Lottery website said the winning ticket was purchased at Speedway on 885 E. Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.

The two winners have opted to take the lump sum payment of $780.5 million and have spent the past few weeks working with professional legal and financial advisors.

“They stopped into the Speedway in Des Plaines and grabbed a Mega Millions ticket while they were there. That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34 billion jackpot win,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.

Speedway will receive a cash bonus of $500,000 for selling the winning ticket.

This was the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The winning ticket numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and Mega Ball 14.

“I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for over five years, and this is by far the largest prize I’ve ever had to process. When we met with the winners’ lawyers, there was a real buzz of excitement in the room,” said Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez, according to reporting by Nexstar sister station KTVI.

During the Mega Millions jackpot roll going from April 16 to July 29, the state of Illinois generated $34 million for the Common School Fund through the sale of the game, KTVI reported.

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is on Friday for $301 million. The Powerball jackpot drawing for $251 million will take place Wednesday, Sept. 21.