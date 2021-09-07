2 suspects arrested after Bulgari jewelry heist in Paris

Police officers stand outside the Bulgari jewelry after they arrest two suspects following a Bulgari jewelry heist on the posh Place Vendome in Paris, Tuesday, Sept.7, 2021. One of the suspects was shot in the leg by an officer before being arrested. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

PARIS (AP) — Police in Paris arrested two suspects after a Bulgari jewelry heist on Tuesday at the posh Place Vendome. One suspect was shot in the leg by a officer before being arrested.

The Place Vendome is one of Paris’ — and Europe’s — most expensive and luxurious shopping areas, a base for prestigious establishments such as the Ritz Hotel, Cartier, Rolex, Chanel jewelry, as well as the Ministry of Justice. In its center sits the celebrated Column of Vendôme.

Police told The Associated Press they were alerted to the robbery around noon. Officers gave chase to a car with three suspects inside after seizing two scooters believed to have also used in the crime. The car was later found abandoned.

It’s unclear what the robbers were able to take — if anything — from the designer jewelry shop.

Police detained one suspect in the parking lot of the Les Halles shopping center in central Paris. Police are still searching for a third suspect and an investigation has been launched into the robbery.