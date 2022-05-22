GAYLORD, Mich. (KCAU) — Multiple people were killed and a couple of people were injured in a rare severe storm in northern Michigan.

2 people were killed and 44 were injured after a tornado touched down in Gaylord, Michigan.

The small town of Gaylord has a population of about 3,600 people, who were subject to ping pong ball sized hail and high-speed winds.

A local forecaster said high winds are rare for that part of Michigan because the great lakes suck energy out of storms, especially in the spring when the lakes are very cold.