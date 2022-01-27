LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two people were arrested by Arizona authorities after they found 130 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

A DPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a Chevrolet sedan on eastbound Interstate 40 on Friday, Jan. 21, in Flagstaff, Arizona, officials said.

Credit: Arizona Department of Public Safety

The driver, 21-year-old Marco Aguilar Castaneda of Sanger, CA, and his passenger, 23-year-old Alexis Moto Hernandez, of Fresno, CA, were arrested into the Coconino County Jail. Both were charged with transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, DPS said.

“Methamphetamine is an extremely addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system,” DPS said. “According to the National Institutes of Health, overdose deaths involving methamphetamine nearly tripled between 2015 and 2019 among adults aged 18 to 64.”