13 cruise passengers exposed to coronavirus flown to Omaha

Buses arrive at a port as the Japan Self-Defense Forces prepare to move American passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo. The U.S. says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday, but that they will face another two-week quarantine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha say they have received 13 people from a cruise ship in Japan where coronavirus has spread as part of a larger group of American citizens brought back to the U.S.

Chris Kratochvil, an executive director of the Global Center for Health Security at the medical center, says Monday that 12 of the people are in quarantine.

They currently have no symptoms of the coronavirus.

One man is in a bio-containment unit to receive a higher level of care.

The new patients came as 57 US evacuees continued to be quarantined at a Nebraska National Guard training base.

