124th Boston Marathon canceled, virtual race to take place instead

BOSTON, Mass. (KCAU) – The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced Thursday that the 124th Boston Marathon will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

The virtual race will be complemented by a series of virtual events throughout the second week of September.

“Our top priority continues to be safeguarding the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters. While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for a historic 124th Boston Marathon,” C.E.O. of the B.A.A. Tom Grilk said.

All participants who were originally registered for the April 20, 2020 event will be offered a full refund of their entry fee associated with the race and will have the opportunity to participate in the virtual alternative to the 124th Boston Marathon.

The virtual race can be run anytime between September 7 through September 14.

The B.A.A. will also offer a series of virtual events and activities throughout September’s marathon week in an effort to bring the Boston Marathon experience to the constituencies that the organization serves in Boston, across the country, and around the world.

Virtual offerings for participants during the marathon week will include exclusive panel discussions, champions interviews, and a downloadable Boston Marathon toolkit that includes signature race elements like a printable finish line, winner’s break tape, and more.

B.A.A. stated additional details will be sent to all participants in the near future.

Participants in the virtual 2020 Boston Marathon will be required to complete the 26.2-mile distance within a six-hour time period and provide proof of timing to the B.A.A.

All athletes who complete the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, participant t-shirt, medal, and runner’s bib.

The B.A.A. 5K scheduled for September 12 has also been canceled due to the virus.

All 5K participants who were originally registered for the April 18 event will be offered a refund.

Additional information will be sent to the participants in the near future.

The 2020 Boston Marathon, originally scheduled for April 20, was postponed to September 14, by Boston Mayer Martin Walsh due to the pandemic.

The B.A.A. has been regularly communicating with city and state officials to discuss all efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

For the 35th year, John Hancock will serve as principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon.

For a list of some frequently asked questions regarding the virtual Boston Marathon, click here.

