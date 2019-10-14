12-year-old girl saves mom from seizure

(CNN) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving an award of heroism for stopping a car while her mother was having a seizure.

Melaniah Andrade was able to remain calm in a very stressful situation to safely stop the car and guide troopers to their location.

“They first had me put it in park,” she said. “And then you turn it off, take out the keys, and put the hazard lights on.”

She isn’t old enough to drive a car, but stopping one from the passenger seat might’ve saved her and her mother’s lives.

“She wasn’t talking to me, and she wasn’t really responding back to what I was, like, saying, or what I was doing,” said Andrade.

Andrade and her mother, Nicole Johnson, were heading home after shopping when she started having a seizure.

“It was such a scary moment in both of our lives, you know, nothing like that had ever happened,” Johnson said.

That’s when Melaniah Andrade called 911.

She was able to guide dispatch to her and her mother by telling them the roads they were crossing and eventually stopping the car.

The next week, Wasilla Police and the Alaska State Troopers presented Andrade with an award of heroism for her bravery.

“I feel like I did a good job. I feel like, as other people told me they would’ve done something totally different, like something bad would’ve happened,” said Melaniah Andrade.

And her mother, Johnson, couldn’t be more proud.

“I definitely see that she is very mature. And that makes me extremely proud,” said Johnson.

