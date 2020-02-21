11 people evacuated to Omaha test positive for virus

The building housing the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medical Center is seen in this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 photo in Omaha, Neb. The center is treating patient potentially exposed to a viral outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal experts confirmed that 11 of 13 people evacuated to an Omaha hospital from a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced Thursday night that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had verified test results completed Monday by the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Ten of those people are being cared for at the National Quarantine Unit while three are in the nearby Nebraska Biocontaiment Unit.

The medical center said only a few of the patients were showing symptoms of the disease.

All 13 people were passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated to the U.S. on Feb. 17.

