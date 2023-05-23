SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the law that you have to have insurance for the cars you take out on the streets. But a recent study done by the Insurance Research Council showed 12.6% of motorists nationwide, or about one in eight drivers, were uninsured in 2019.

That same study showed 7.4% of all motorists in South Dakota were uninsured in 2019. Now, if you do have coverage and are worried about having a run-in with a car that’s not insured — check your policy. Insurance agents say having collision coverage is your best form of protection.

“If you do not have collision coverage on your car, so if you’re just driving with liability, those uninsured drivers probably have no assets either to go against. So you have to have collision coverage on your policies if you’re going to have coverage if an uninsured motorist hits you,” State Farm Agent Aaron Smith said.

In tonight’s KELOLAND Investigates, Lauren Soulek takes a closer look at uninsured drivers in South Dakota.