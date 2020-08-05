Nation of Patriots Ride to Help Veterans

AMES, Iowa (WHO) — A group called Nation of Patriots has been reaching out to help veterans in need by raising money through local motorcycle rides. The 100% volunteer nonprofit raises dollars to help on the local level and nationally.

In Ames a local ride was held to Mason City last week.

“It originates in Wisconsin. They do 100 stops in 100 days. They travel all around the nation and we raise funds for the veterans,” said Randy Johns of Zylstra Harley Davidson in Ames. “This will be the tenth annual ride that they’ve done.”

The Ames group headed to Mason City taking some back roads, including a cruise through the town of McCallsburg.

“We have Zylstra Harley Davidson Hog Chapter in Central Iowa and we also are involved with the American Legion riders from Ames and the Legion riders from Story City,” said Johns.

The group takes the flag from town to town on each leg of the ride.

“The funds that we raise in our area stay within the area. We find a veteran that’s in need of help and the funds will be disbursed to him,” said Johns.

The group ties the fundraising efforts to annual events.

“Actually it’s a little bit of a struggle this year with the funds that we’re trying to raise because we normally do two Hog Roasts each year. We have a free-will donation at the hog roasts and then those funds have been going to a Nation of Patriots,” said Johns. “This year because of the coronavirus, we’re not having a spring or fall Hog Roast.”

People can help contribute to this effort. Make checks out to Nation of Patriots and mail or drop them off at Zylstra Harley Davidson at 1930 East 13th Street, Ames IA 50010.