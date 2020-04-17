NAACP calling on Gov. Reynolds to release more race-related statistics involving COVID – 19

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Governor Kim Reynolds and her coronavirus task force are monitoring the race and ethnicity of those with COVID – 19 after the Iowa Nebraska NAACP requested the information. The organization says the Governor needs to also release death rates by race and ethnicity as well as testing accessibility to give a better scope of how the virus is affecting minorities.

“This is important because we hear information and reports that people do not have access to testing so being able to show that across the board and understanding the pockets and where tests aren’t being provided is important as well,” says Iowa Nebraska NAACP state president, Betty Andrews.

Recent data from the state’s coronavirus websites shows African – Americans make up 9- percent of confirmed cases in Iowa, Latinos represent 17 – percent. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the disparities are the result of a large number of minorities considered essential workers who work at manufacturing sites. In Wednesday’s press conference, deputy director Sarah Reisetter says the state is working to better reach minority groups, “some of things we are doing is continuing to provide instructional materials in alternative languages and try to reach out specifically to some of these businesses where these individuals work.” She adds African – Americans are more susceptible to the virus due to underlying conditions such as asthma, obesity, hypertension and diabetes.

Andrews said historically within the black community there is distrust with the health care system and lack of accessibility to a health care providers. The NAACP is helping to distribute educational materials into minority community and believes more can be done to slow the spread and treat those who contract the virus.

“We also have offered to assemble a panel made up of members from communities of colors for the governor in terms of helping her talk through how to best provide access and to make sure we are reaching people,” says Andrews. “I think being able to speak directly with communities of color and organizations who are already embedded in those communities would be helpful.”

Local NAACP chapters throughout the state are in contact with members of their local government to discusses better ways to protect their communities.