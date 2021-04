MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The man behind “My Pillow” has big plans for the Mitchell Corn Palace.

Mike Lindell told conservative podcast host Stephen K. Bannon that he plans to re-launch his new social media site at the South Dakota tourist destination.

The official re-launch of “FRANK speech” is scheduled for May 10th. Lindell attempted to launch the site earlier this month but had technical issues.