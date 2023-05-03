SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Phase I of the 2023 USHL Draft is now complete. Also referred to as the “Futures Draft”, it consists of 10 rounds for prospects under 17 years of age, as the Sioux City Musketeers and fellow USHL teams partook in building the foundation of their franchises.

The Phase I Draft allows teams the rights to players who were born in 2007 that they can protect entering the 2023-24 season, featuring players that have the capability to start right away for their new team within the next year. The Muskies were more than happy with their first selection of the Draft, taking forward Max Anderson as the 6th overall pick in the first round. A multi-dimensional talent the Muskies’ front office have done their homework on, remaining confident in Anderson’s immediate contribution to the roster.

“I was in his home last week with his family for a couple hours so we spent some time with him,” Muskies General Manager Troy Ward said. “We feel that he fits the fabric. He’s six-feet plus, he’s just kind of coming into his own. He scores but he also makes plays. The biggest thing I like about Max is his hockey IQ. he’s a very smart player out there and he makes a lot of other players better. These are guys that we’ve coveted for a long time and when it got to the end here and we got here late last week and we put it altogether, they appeared to the top of our list.”

The Sioux City Musketeers will partake on Phase II of the USHL Draft tomorrow at 11:00am CST.

MUSKIES PICKS (ROUNDS 1-10)

RD 1: 6th – Max Anderson (F)

RD 2: 21st – Cole Tuminaro (RD)

RD 3: 36th – Jack Kachkowski (RD)

RD 4: 58th – Savin Virk (RW) (from Waterloo)

RD 5: 66th – Bjorn Bronas (GK)

RD 6: 81st – Mason Minsky (F)

RD 7: 96th – Jackson Crowder (C)

RD 8: 111th – Will Distad (LD)

RD 9: 126th – Adam Salon (C)

RD 10: 141st – Billy MacAusland (C)