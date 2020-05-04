Musketeers add nine players in Phase I of USHL Draft

For a full list of all USHL Phase I picks click here.
Musketeers USHL Phase I selections round by round:
Round 1:
#2 – Tendered for signing Nick Pierre
Round 2:
#17 – Jimmy Clark – Forward, Edina, MN
#26 – Connor Welsh – Forward, Greenwich, CT
Round 3:
#32 – Garrett Brown – Defense, San Jose, CA
Round 5:
#62 – Dylan Godbout – Forward, Woodbury, MN
Round 7:
#92 – William Hughes – Forward, Andover, MA
#96 – Finn Loftus – Defense, Blaine, MN
Round 9:
#122 – Michael D’Orazio – Goalie, Beaconsfield, QC
#125 – Tyler Dysart – Forward, Sunnyvale, CA
Round 10:
#137 – Roope Tuomioksa – Forward, Tuusula, FIN