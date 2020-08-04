Murder Hornet caught in Washington state

BIRCH BAY, Wash. (KIRO7) – The only live specimens of Asian Giant Hornets that have been captured were overseas.

But this month, a hornet was found dead in a trap.

Location? Out near Birch Bay, not far from Blaine where the first sightings have been.

“Our initial feeling is this is a worker hornet. Our response to this will be to inundate the area immediately surrounding that positive trap capture with additional traps that are designed to capture the hornets alive,” said Entomologist Sven Spichiger.

It’s uncertain how these hornets got here, though the long-standing belief is that they made it in with cargo from overseas.

That’s a concern because they could kill off honeybees, which could be a real issue for Washington state.

The traps are low-tech, but if they find a live hornet next, the high-tech traps comes then.

Spichiger explains what they’ve been testing out on local bald hornets in preparation for what does come next.

“The process of putting them to sleep using CO2, that didn’t go so well, but led to some other great things, but then chilling them in a cooler with ice so that they’re immobile, that gives us an attempt at gluing a small tracking tag to it, which we can follow back,” Spichiger said.