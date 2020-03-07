Murder-for-hire inmate died of heart disease

IOWA CITY, Iowa (The Gazette) — A Johnson County official said a man serving more than 80 years for two separate murder-for-hire plots died of natural causes.

Clayton Schuneman with the county medical examiner’s office told The Gazette that Justin Dewitt died of heart disease on Feb. 7.

Dewitt was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a murder-for-hire scheme in which he sought to have someone kill his business associate, the associate’s wife, and their two children.

In 2019 Dewitt was sentenced to 50 years for trying to organize from behind bars the killings of witnesses in his first case so they couldn’t testify against him.