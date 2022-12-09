SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been arrested after leading Sioux City police on a chase early Friday morning.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Jordan Fourkiller lead officers on a chase while driving a stolen Dodge Durango on the west side of town.

Officials originally attempted to stop the vehicle at just after 1 a.m. in the area of W. 14th Street and John Street.

The release stated that the driver rammed into a marked squad car that had its lights on and fled the scene. It also stated that an officer was exiting the vehicle prior to this and was knocked down.

A pursuit ensued throughout the westside of Sioux City before the stolen vehicle ran out of gas the driver surrendered.

Two accidents occurred during the pursuit officers said.

A substance that was field tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle.

Fourkiller was arrested by police and is being charged with second-degree theft (motor vehicle), felony assault on a police officers, possession of a controlled substance, felony eluding, reckless driving, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while license suspended. Fourkiller also had multiple outstanding warrants including reckless driving, three counts of child endangerment, eluding, and interference with official acts.