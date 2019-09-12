MRHD to award fall grants to Woodbury County non-profit organizations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) will be awarding Fall Grants totaling $1 million to 17 Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

The MRHD will be awarding the Fall Grants at the Betty Strong Encounter Center on Wednesday, September 21, starting at 2:00 p.m.

The Fall Grants range from $25,000 to $250,000.

The event is free and open to the public, and there will be a reception following the ceremony.

“MRHD has the great privilege of supporting non-profit institutions and governmental entities that work to educate, enlighten, protect and improve the quality of life for all people who live in or serve Woodbury County,” said Dakin Schultz, MRHD President.

“We thank our partner, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City, whose outstanding entertainment generates the source of this funding,” Schultz said.

This year’s Fall Grants will bring MRHD’s total contributions to non-profit organizations and governmental entities to more than $37 million since 1994, with an additional $1 million that has been pledged to recreational, cultural, and fine arts projects, bringing MRHD’s total impact to more than $38 million.

MRHD’s Fall Grants Program was conceived and is conducted and administered by MRHD exclusively under present policy guidelines as voted by the MRHD Board of Directors. The five-member MRHD Grants Review Committee collects and reviews grant applications. The committee presents recommendations to the full MRHD Board for final approval.

A non-profit organization, MRHD has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County. Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in Woodbury County.

