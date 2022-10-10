MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Moville Medical Clinic was awarded a $1.86 million grant for a new medical clinic. The new facility is expected to cover 10,000 square feet. The facility will have two floors covering family practice, urgent care, physical therapy and rehabilitation, and a wellness center.

Diane Drevs, president of the Moville Area Medical Committee Incorporated, said the new clinic will help those in the community receive faster access to healthcare for medical needs.

“For us to get any extensive healthcare we have to travel, there’s no getting around it, we have to travel,” said Drevs.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2023 and be completed by the end of the year.