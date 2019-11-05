Movember means a chance to give back for members of the Sioux City Police Department

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

An annual event that lets men grow out facial hair during the month of November will again include several Sioux City police officers.

Movember, as the event has become known, also raises awareness of men’s health issues including prostate cancer. For a small fee, men get the privilege to let it grow.

Proceeds benefit Sioux City’s June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

“It’s a good cause and it does give us a break from shaving which is kind of nice because every other day of the year we’re clean cut. So if we have a chance to take advantage of that and it’s a chance to donate to the cancer center, which is all the better,” says Detective Alex Keller of the Sioux City Police Department



Detective Keller says the event usually produces a couple “unique” beards. Members of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux City Fire Rescue are also expected to participate.