MADISON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist died after crashing along U.S. Highway 81 in northeast Nebraska.

The crash was reported a little before 10 p.m. Thursday, just south of Madison.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says the motorcyclist was headed north when his bike went out of control, throwing him off. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

The crash is being investigated.