Motorcyclist hospitalized after late-night crash near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A motorcyclist was hospitalized late Wednesday night after crashing near Norfolk.

The crash occurred on 559 Avenue near the Nucor Steel mill northeast of Norfolk around 11:45 p.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that David Heberer was driving a motorcycle north when it left the county road. The motorcycle then went into the ditch and he was ejected.

Heberer was taken to a hospital in Norfolk for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that Heberer was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcycle was considered a total loss.