Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup near Hartford, SD

HARTFORD, S.D. (KCAU) – A motorcycle-pickup crash west of Hartford, South Dakota has left one man dead.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, The crash happened on Highway 38, about three miles west of Hartford Saturday around 6:46 p.m.

Officials said a pickup was stopped in the eastbound lane on the highway, waiting to make a left-hand turn when a 43-year-old man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle failed to slow down in time and hit the rear end of the pickup. The motorcycle driver, who authorities said was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle.

The man was air-lifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The two occupants in the pickup were both unharmed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.