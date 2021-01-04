COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people are dead, including two young children, following a domestic dispute on Danwood Drive in Columbus.

Alyse, 6, and Ava, 9, Williams.

Photo courtesy of the family.

Police were called to the scene on the 900 block of Muirwood Village Drive around 10:20 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the 800 block of Danwood Drive, where they reported hearing multiple gunshots.

After entering the home, police say they found two victims — sisters ages 6 and 9 — suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to Doctor’s West Hospital where they were pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

Also found at the scene was the suspect who was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 32-year old Aaron Williams, the father of the two girls.

The girls’ mother told NBC 4 her daughters had a special relationship, saying they were each others’ favorite person in the whole world.

She said the girls slept in each other’s arms every night, loved fashion, drawing, and watching movies, adding they had positive outlooks on the world.

Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan released the following statement about the tragedy:

“Overnight our officers responded to a horrific tragedy — two little girls, 6 and 9-year-old, shot to death by their father, who then took his own life. “Our hearts break for their devastated mother, and all who loved them. This morning I’m not only thinking of them — but the officers impacted by this trauma. “Behind every badge is a human — a mother, father, sister or brother. “And while we have a job to do — a job we signed up for — we hurt too. We grieve with these families. “I’m working to make sure the officers who responded to this call have all the support they need. “These are exceptionally difficult days, for our community, and our division. Let’s all give each other some grace and extra support as we move forward.” Columbus Chief of Police Thomas Quinlan

Police continue to investigate what are now the second and third homicides in Columbus for 2021.