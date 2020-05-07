North Carolina mother, daughter to graduate nursing school

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (CNN/WSOC) – There’s no bond like the one between a mother and a daughter side-by-side, and a mother-daughter duo from North Carolina are graduating from University of North Carolina Charlotte for nursing.

When Shonicia Jones earned her nursing degree, she knew she’d broken the mold.

Jones is the first from her family to graduate from college, but little did she know then, she was just getting started.

“You know, I was finished, and then, of course, my daughter came along and she became a nurse,” Jones said.

Jones’ daughter, Beniecia Barnett, went back to school at UNC Charlotte to pursue a Master’s Degree, but she didn’t want to do it alone.

“Even though she felt like she was done with all of her education, I said come on mom, let’s do it, because I just knew that she could do it,” Barnett told her mom.

“She’s the reason why I went into nursing in the first place,” Jones added.

The last two years, Jones and her daughter have been pursuing their Master’s together. In 2019, the path for Jones took a turn she didn’t expect. Jones was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

“In the beginning, she had a mammogram, an ultrasound in the same year and it was negative,” Barnett said.

“I felt a lump doing a self breast exam,” Jones said.

Jones had major surgery to remove both of her breasts and stayed in school.

“I had to start the whole chemo journey. Lose my hair, all of that. I would be at chemo doing a discussion board and things like that. Just fighting through it and just determined that was going to be my light at the end of this cancer journey,” Jones added.

Jones’ cancer journey isn’t over just yet. She went back to work for the first time on Monday. She will also go through treatments for the rest of this year, but she is finished with her Master’s Program in Nursing Administration, with her daughter who has a Master’s for Nursing Education.

“There’s so much temptation, I could’ve quit at any stage. But for me, I just tell anybody whenever they ask me, you would be amazed at what you could do if you just don’t quit,” Jones said.

Both Jones and Barnett will graduate together.