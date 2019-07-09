Mother, 8 children hospitalized after crash near Humphrey, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Eight children and their mother were injured in a Tuesday morning collision between a van and semi just east of Humphrey, Nebraska.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway Tuesday 91 around 11:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

They said a semi, driven by Duane Seamann, 65, of Spalding, Nebraska, was going west on Highway 91 pulled out in front of a van going north on Highway 81. The van then collided just behind the semi’s driver side door.

A state trooper came across the scene and began assisting the injured.

The van had nine occupants, including the driver Amy Jackson, 35, of Columbus and her eight children ranging from 2-years-old to 15-years-old. An eight-year-old was flown to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries. Jackson and the other seven children were taken to Columbus Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All of the van occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Seamann was not injured in the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.