Morningside College celebrates 125 years as an institution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Morningside College has reached a major milestone this year, celebrating 125 years as an institution.

To mark the occasion, the Sioux City Public Museum has put up an exhibit of memorabilia from classes gone by. Among the items are yearbooks, letter jackets and pamphlets going all the way back to 1898. Over the years Morningside College has had quite an impact on our community.



“Over the years and so that’s really a type of economic development into your community and just a whole host of ways a college or university is just a bedrock institution for a city,” said Matt Anderson the curator of history.

The exhibit debuted Saturday and will be on display until November.