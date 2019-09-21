Morningside College 125th anniversary celebration

It’s homecoming weekend at Morningside College and this one is extra special. Not only are guests celebrating one of the school’s longest standing traditions, but it’s also the College’s 125th anniversary.

Friday night’s anniversary celebration drew in over 800 alumni to the Eppley Auditorium for a night full of great food, fun, music, and reminiscing.

The culture of Morningside is a family and that’s one of the things that I love about this place. This is a community and a family that care about one another. And so tonight we’re getting together to have a big party and celebrate 125 years of a great school,” Morningside College President John Reynder said.

The celebrations continue Saturday with the homecoming football game followed by a Community Block Party.