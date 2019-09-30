Morning Forecast: September 30, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Today will be 88 and partly cloudy. 50% chance of late afternoon/evening storms. SW wind at 15-25 gusting to 30. Tonight will be warm with high temperature at midnight around 65, then cooling to around 55.. Thunderstorms likely. North wind at 10-15. Tomorrow will be 61 and heavy rain at 80%. NE wind at 10-15. Wednesday will be 55 and mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Thursday will be 60 and partly cloudy. Friday will be 62 and partly cloudy. Saturday will be 65 and partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Sunday will be 63 and mostly sunny.

Some very wet weather is in the forecast, but we will see things drying out to end the week and for the weekend!