Morning Forecast: September 26, 2019

Today will be 72 and partly cloudy. SS wind at 5-15. Tonight will be 59 and mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers late. NW wind at 10-15. Tomorrow will be 68 and mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of morning showers. 10-15 mph wind from the nw. Saturday will be 65 and mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of pm showers. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and 78. 50% chance of rain. Monday will be 75 and partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Tuesday will be 65 and cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Wednesday will be 63 and cloudy with a 20% chance of rain.

It’ll be cool and dry today, but the pattern will be changing to a wet one soon!