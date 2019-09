SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Donor Network and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources launched a new organ, eye, and tissue donor registry earlier this month. This new registry makes it possible for Iowans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors when obtaining a hunting, fishing, or fur harvester licenses.

This new registry was created after Governor Reynolds signed "Logan's Law", a bill named after 15-year-old Logan Luft of Charles City. Logan passed away in 2017 and saved many lives by becoming an organ donor and tissue donor. The Luft family worked with Representative Todd Prichard and Senator Waylon Brown to create the bill, which passed unanimously in the Iowa House and Senate.