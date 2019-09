SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Sunny and 84 with breezy winds around 5-15 from the west later this afternoon. A cold front will move through the area around 5-8 pm giving us a chance of a few storms. Tonight will be partly cloudy and 56 with 5-10 mph winds. 74 and partly cloudy tomorrow. 72 and sunny Thursday. Partly cloudy on Friday with a high of 68. 20% chance of showers. 67 and partly cloudy on Saturday.

Today is going to be a warm one, but those cooler temps move in tomorrow!