Morning Forecast: September 23, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

78 and sunny today with south winds at 5-10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 59 and winds from the south at 5-10 mph. It looks to be a bit warmer tomorrow at 83. There will be a 20% chance of a few evening showers and storms. 71 and partly cloudy on Wednesday. Thursday will be sunny and 75 with a 20% chance of evening showers and storms. 70 and partly cloudy on Friday. Cloudy on Saturday with a high of 68. Sunday looks to be cloudy with a high of 72 and a 40% chance of late day showers and storms.

Enjoy the first day of Fall!