Morning Forecast: September 20, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Today will be partly cloudy with a high of 84. Winds will be out of the SSE at 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 at time. Tonight the windy conditions will continue with a low of 68 and mostly cloudy skies. We’ll also have a 40% chance of overnight storms. Some showers and storms will linger into Saturday morning. 81 and partly cloudy Saturday afternoon. 76 and sunny on Sunday. Monday will be sunny and 82 with a 20% chance of some overnight showers. 81 and partly cloudy on Tuesday. Wednesday will be around 79 and sunny.

It’ll be windy today, so make sure you secure anything that may fly around in the wind! Other than that, it’ll be a pretty nice end to the work week.