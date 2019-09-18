Morning Forecast: September 18, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Sunny and 84 today. Winds from the SW at 5-10 mph. Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a low of 65. A 50% chance of showers and storms overnight. Winds will be on the calm side of things. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 82. We’ll see partly cloudy skies again on Friday with a high of 84 and a 30% chance of some afternoon and evening showers and storms. Saturday will be cooler in the upper 70’s and Sunday will be around 80 with both days this weekend being sunny.

It’s going to be a great Wednesday!