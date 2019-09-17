Morning Forecast: September 17, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Sunny and hot at 88. Winds from the south at 15-20 mph gusting to 30. Tonight will be around 70 and partly cloudy. Winds from the south at 10-20. 30% chance of storms overnight. Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 84. It’ll be much less windy with winds around 5-10 mph. We will have a 40% chance of showers and storms overnight. Thursday will be around 83 and sunny. Friday will be around 83 as well with partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms at a 40% chance. Both Saturday and Sunday will be warm in the mid to upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

