Morning Forecast: October 9, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Today will be the last warm day for a while, so try to enjoy it if you can because rain, cool weather is on the way.

Today will be 71 with increasing clouds. Winds from the south at 15-20 gusting to 35. Tonight will be 51 and mostly cloudy. Showers move in overnight tonight. SE wind at 5-15. Tomorrow will be cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. NW winds at 10-20 gusting up to 35. We’ll see a transition to overnight rain/snow. Friday will be 40% chance of morning rain/snow mix with a high of 39. Saturday will be 45 and partly cloudy. Sunday will be 48 and mostly sunny. Monday will be 52 and partly cloudy. Tuesday will be 54 and partly cloudy.