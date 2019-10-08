Morning Forecast: October 8, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Republican Steve King was in studio today, addressing the latest from the impeachment inquiry. Representative King saying he believes the American people should be able to decide with their vote, and not congress.

"We're 13 months from a presidential election. so to go down this path for impeachment when you're close enough to an election the American people are going to say let us decide in the ballot box and we don't have to wait much longer and it's much less agony if you just let us decide again," Rep. Steve King.