Morning Forecast: October 8, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Today will be 71 and sunny. Wind will be around 15-25 from the south gusting to 40 at times. Tonight will be clear and 53. SSE wind at 10-20 gusting to 30. Tomorrow will be increasing clouds in the afternoon with a high of 71. South wind at 15-20 gusting to 35. 20% chance of evening showers. Thursday will be cloudy and 56 with a passing cold front. 70% chance of rain. Around a half inch of rain is expected. Rain turning to snow overnight. Friday will be 50% chance of morning rain/snow mix with a high of 38. Saturday will be 45 and mostly sunny. Sunday will be sunny and 48. Monday will be 53 and mostly sunny.