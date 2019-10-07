Morning Forecast: October 7, 2019

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) -

Good evening and happy Sunday Siouxland! Today has been pleasant despite the windy conditions out there with lots of sunshine and temperatures rising into the 60s. We are going to continue to have a pleasant start to the week with highs in the upper 60s and lots of sunny skies, but then we have a mid-week cold front projected to move through that will drop temperatures low enough for us to see our first chance of snow flurries later this week! Temperatures right now as I mentioned are in the 60s across the area, mostly in the mid to upper 60s. And it is a bit windy out there with winds coming from the northwest between 10 and 15 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had some clouds earlier this morning, but have been mostly sunny since the early afternoon hours. And tonight will be on the chilly side as we fall to a low of 39 with clear skies and calming winds. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10:00 to see when that cold front is projected to move through and when we could see our first set of snow flurries coming up!