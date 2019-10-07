Morning Forecast: October 7, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)
Enjoy the weather today and tomorrow because big changes are in the forecast by the middle to the end of the week!
Today will be sunny and 70. Winds from the south at 5-10. Tonight will be clear and 47. SSE wind at 5-10. Tomorrow will be 69 and sunny. Winds from the south at 15-25 gusting to 35. Wednesday will be 66 and partly cloudy. 20% chance of evening showers. Thursday will be 52 and cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Overnight flurries. Friday will be 40 and cloudy with a 40% chance of a rain/snow mix in the morning. Saturday will be sunny and 45. Sunday will be sunny and 49.
Have a great Monday!