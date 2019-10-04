Morning Forecast: October 4, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Today will be mostly dry with temperatures a touch warmer compared to yesterday. The gradual increase in clouds throughout the day will bring us a chance of rain overnight tonight.

Today will have increasing clouds with a 30% chance of later afternoon and evening showers. SE winds at 10-20 gusting to 25. Tonight will have showers with a low of 50. SE winds at 10-20 gusting to 25. Tomorrow will have a 60% chance of morning showers with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. .25-.5″ of rain is expected once the showers move out on Saturday. NW wind at 15-25 gusting to 35. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 68. Monday will be sunny and 71. Tuesday will be 74 and mostly sunny. Wednesday will be 70 and partly cloudy. Thursday will be 55 and mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers.

We’ll have more comfortable temperatures return this weekend and to start the work week!