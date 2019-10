(ABC News) — At least one tornado touched down in the Dallas area amid stormy weather on Sunday night, tearing through structures, overturning cars and knocking out electricity for thousands.

The National Weather Service said the radar-confirmed the tornado hit the ground around 9 p.m. local time near Dallas Love Field Airport, northwest of downtown. Footage from the area showed several damaged businesses, homes with the roofs ripped off, fallen trees and downed power lines.