Morning Forecast: October 2, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

It’s going to be another soggy and cold day with afternoon showers.

Today will be 53 with light rain. NE wind at 5-15. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and 41. NW wind at 5-15. Tomorrow will be 56 with morning clouds and afternoon clearing. NW wind at 5-15. Friday will be 63 and partly cloudy. Saturday will be 40% chance of morning showers. High of 66 with afternoon clearing. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 68. Monday will be 70 and sunny. Tuesday will be 68 and sunny.

After today, we’ll have a very nice end to the work week!