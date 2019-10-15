Morning Forecast: October 15, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Today is going to be windy and cool. With gusts up to 40 MPH and temperatures in the low 50’s we’re going to see wind chill values in the low 40’s. Things will improve by the end of the week and we’ll see temps well above average.

Today will have increasing clouds with a high of 53. Winds out of the NW at 15-25 gusting to 40. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and 33. NW winds at 10-20. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a high of 56. NW/SW wind at 5. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 67. Friday will be mostly sunny and 73. Saturday will be sunny and 69. Sunday will be 62 and mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Monday will be 56 and mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain.